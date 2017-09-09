WORLD
Trump says unity among Arab partners essential for regional stability
The US President spoke separately with Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, UAE Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed al Nahyan, and Qatar’s Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al Thani, the White House said in a statement.
US President Donald Trump speaks during a news conference with Kuwaits Emir Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah after their meetings at the White House in Washington, September 7, 2017. / Reuters
September 9, 2017

US President Donald Trump spoke separately on Friday with Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, United Arab Emirates Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed al Nahyan, and Qatar’s Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al Thani, the White House said in a statement.

Trump told them that unity among Washington’s Arab partners was essential to promoting regional stability and countering terrorism.

“The president also emphasised that all countries must follow through on commitments from the Riyadh Summit to defeat terrorism, cut off funding for terrorist groups, and combat extremist ideology,” the White House said.

Trump also spoke to Qatar’s al Thani on Thursday.

Addressing a joint-press conference with the Emir of Kuwait on Thursday, Trump said that he would be willing to step in and mediate a dispute among the US-allied Arab states and Qatar.

Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Egypt and Bahrain cut diplomatic and trade links with Qatar on June 5, suspending air and shipping routes with the world’s biggest exporter of liquefied natural gas, which is home to the region’s biggest US military base.

Doha denies the charges and accuses the four boycotting countries of attacking its sovereignty.

Thani calls Saudi crown prince

Earlier on Friday, Qatari emir Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, called Saudi crown prince Mohammed bin Salman and expressed his intention to sit at the dialogue table to discuss the dispute with Riyadh along with three neighbouring Arab states.

The Saudi crown prince welcomed the Qatari rulers desire to hold dialogue, according to the state-run Saudi Press Agency.

The kingdom suspended any dialogue with Qatar, accusing it of "distorting facts", just after a report of the phone call between the leaders of both countries suggested a breakthrough in the Gulf dispute.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
