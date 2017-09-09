WORLD
2 MIN READ
Orphaned children of Daesh militants live in limbo in Libya
The battle to drive Daesh out of Sirte city was long and bloody. It also orphaned hundreds of children, their parents believed to have been killed fighting for Daesh.
Orphaned children of Daesh militants live in limbo in Libya
Hundreds of orphans have been found living among the Libyan ruins after the death of their Daesh parents in the recent fighting. / TRT World
September 9, 2017

The fall of Daesh following months of fighting in Sirte, the group's North African stronghold, has started revealing the damage left behind.

Last December, fighters loyal to Libya's UN-backed Government of National Accord (or GNA) took the Mediterranean coastal city of Sirte from Daesh control.

Sirte suffered extensive damage during the battle. It also orphaned dozens of children, their parents believed to have been killed fighting for Daesh.

"My mother was burned alive in the house and a mortar landed on my father. My little brother, he died with my sister," said Kadijah, 10, who survived the mortar attack with another sibling. 

The Red Crescent, which is looking after the children, said the children were left in a state of physical and psychological trauma.

 "When they first got here, they would hide the bread, meat and water because in Sirte they didn't have anything. At night they would eat the food that they hid," said Khaled, a Red Crescent Volunteer.

"They were scared that the food would run out because in Sirte they didn't see anything. Their morale was very low. They used to be scared to come to us."

TRT World’s Zeina Awad has more from Libya. 

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Death toll from Sweida clashes in Syria reportedly rises to 426
US officials reportedly growing frustrated with Netanyahu acting like a 'madman' after Syria strikes
Iran, E3 countries agree to resume nuclear talks in Istanbul
'Silent massacre': Starvation in Gaza due to Israel's blockade kills 86 Palestinians
UN rapporteur denounces Israel for 'starving millions' in Gaza
Israeli PM Netanyahu suffers from intestinal inflammation from spoiled food
Türkiye rejects claims on its Palestine policy, reaffirms support for justice and Gaza
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Türkiye marks 51st anniversary of Cyprus Peace Operation, pledges to defend Turkish Cypriot rights
Calm returns to Syria's Sweida as Bedouin fighters withdraw
Erdogan honours martyrs on 51st anniversary of Cyprus Peace Operation
TRNC detains Greek Cypriots for alleged spying
Putin is open to Ukraine peace talks, but Russia comes first: Kremlin
Iran, European states prepare to restart nuke talks: report
Türkiye extradites Interpol-wanted fugitives around the world
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us