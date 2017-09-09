WORLD
German police raid uncovers kill list of 5,000 targets
More than 100 politicians, including some from Chancellor Angela Merkel's party, were marked out for assassination because of their support for refugees and migrants.
Germany has witnessed an increase in far-right activity since Chancellor Angela Merkel welcomed over a million refugees in the country in 2015, a move that generated much opposition. / Reuters
By Staff Reporter
September 9, 2017

German officials found lists with over 5,000 names of possible targets, including over 100 politicians, during the raids in the east of the country last week, Die Welt newspaper reported on Friday.

The documents were in the homes and workplaces of one of two terrorism suspects in German state of Mecklenburg-Vorpommern.

Federal police officials seized two binders filled with names of over 5,000 people during searches of the properties of one of the suspects, an attorney and a local politician in Rostock, a northern city.

Citing security sources, the newspaper said the other suspect was a former policeman who has since been suspended. He is believed to have used his office computer to search out the addresses of political opponents.

Authorities said the two individuals are suspected of planning to capture and kill politicians because of their views on immigration.

The newspaper report marked the first substantial details that have emerged about the case since the raids took place on August 28.

At the time, the federal prosecutor's office said the suspects, who feared Germany's refugee policies would impoverish the country, had begun to stockpile food and ammunition and plan attacks.

The newspaper said there were no indications thus far of surveillance of the people on the lists, or of any concrete murder plans. Much of the information was publicly available, the paper cited the sources as saying.

It said the politicians on the list belonged to a wide range of parties, including Chancellor Angela Merkel's conservatives.

SOURCE:TRT World
