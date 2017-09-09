North Koreans on Saturday celebrated another public holiday with familiar routines, laying flowers and bowing in front of statues and portraits of past leaders while the outside world kept a close watch amid speculations that another missile test is near.

South Korea's government earlier said North Korea could potentially mark the 69th founding anniversary with its third test of a developmental intercontinental ballistic missile, in defiance of UN sanctions and amid an escalating standoff with the US.

Pyongyang marks its founding anniversary each year with a big display of pageantry and military hardware.

It adds to mounting international concern as Pyongyang comes ever closer to achieving its goal of becoming a fully-fledged nuclear power.

No weapons test was detected from North Korea on Saturday but state media marked the anniversary with calls for a nuclear arms buildup, in defiance of mounting international sanctions.

"The defence sector, in step with the party's Byungjin policy (of developing the economy and nuclear weapons at the same time) must make cutting-edge Juche weapons in greater quantities," the Rodong Sinmun said in an editorial, referring to the national philosophy of "Juche" or self-reliance.

The mouthpiece of the North's ruling party called for more "miracle-like events" such as the two ICBM tests to deter the United States which it said was bent on "decapitating" the nation's leader Kim Jong-Un.

TRT World's US correspondent Jon Brain reports from Washington.

The sixth nuclear test carried out by North Korea last week has drawn condemnation from across the world.

The US on Friday formally requested the UN Security Council to convene for vote over new tough sanctions on Pyongyang.

Russia and China have, however, resisted the US move with Moscow saying the Washington’s call for new sanctions is too early.

Last year, North Korea conducted its fifth nuclear test on the September 9 anniversary.