The Turkey Home global tourism campaign is taking part in UN World Tourism Organization's competition for the best tourism video.

The campaign, which was initiated in 2014 by Turkey's Ministry of Culture and Tourism, has entered the competition with a video titled "Home of Poetry."

The video will compete against more than 60 tourism promotional videos from around the world.

The three-minute thirty-eight-second film will feature dozens of towns in 12 famous Turkish cities.

Home of Poetry took four months to film and the video showcases several popular Turkish destinations from Istanbul, Kutahya, Isparta, Bursa, Malatya, Trabzon, Antalya, Mugla, Mardin, Izmir and Denizli.

The film shows the memories of a book lover who remembers going on a holiday with his family in Turkey through stories by famous Turkish poets like Yahya Kemal Beyatli, Ahmet Hamdi Tanpinar, and more.

The history, natural beauties, cultural and gastronomic riches that were seen by the family are blended with the moments and memories they experienced during their trip.

The video which gets the most votes will be crowned as the winner of the competition. Online voting can be done here.

The competition is held to commemorate the 22nd UNWTO General Assembly that will take place in Chengdu, China this September.