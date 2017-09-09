TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Turkey takes part in UNWTO Tourism Video Competition
A film titled Home of Poetry will compete against over 60 tourism videos from around the world.
Turkey takes part in UNWTO Tourism Video Competition
Turkey takes part in UNWTO Tourism Video Competition / TRTWorld
By Staff Reporter
September 9, 2017

The Turkey Home global tourism campaign is taking part in UN World Tourism Organization's competition for the best tourism video. 

The campaign, which was initiated in 2014 by Turkey's Ministry of Culture and Tourism, has entered the competition with a video titled "Home of Poetry."

The video will compete against more than 60 tourism promotional videos from around the world.

The three-minute thirty-eight-second film will feature dozens of towns in 12 famous Turkish cities.

Home of Poetry took four months to film and the video showcases several popular Turkish destinations from Istanbul, Kutahya, Isparta, Bursa, Malatya, Trabzon, Antalya, Mugla, Mardin, Izmir and Denizli.

The film shows the memories of a book lover who remembers going on a holiday with his family in Turkey through stories by famous Turkish poets like Yahya Kemal Beyatli, Ahmet Hamdi Tanpinar, and more.

The history, natural beauties, cultural and gastronomic riches that were seen by the family are blended with the moments and memories they experienced during their trip.

The video which gets the most votes will be crowned as the winner of the competition. Online voting can be done here.

The competition is held to commemorate the 22nd UNWTO General Assembly that will take place in Chengdu, China this September.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Death toll from Sweida clashes in Syria reportedly rises to 426
US officials reportedly growing frustrated with Netanyahu acting like a 'madman' after Syria strikes
Iran, E3 countries agree to resume nuclear talks in Istanbul
'Silent massacre': Starvation in Gaza due to Israel's blockade kills 86 Palestinians
UN rapporteur denounces Israel for 'starving millions' in Gaza
Israeli PM Netanyahu suffers from intestinal inflammation from spoiled food
Türkiye rejects claims on its Palestine policy, reaffirms support for justice and Gaza
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Türkiye marks 51st anniversary of Cyprus Peace Operation, pledges to defend Turkish Cypriot rights
Calm returns to Syria's Sweida as Bedouin fighters withdraw
Erdogan honours martyrs on 51st anniversary of Cyprus Peace Operation
TRNC detains Greek Cypriots for alleged spying
Putin is open to Ukraine peace talks, but Russia comes first: Kremlin
Iran, European states prepare to restart nuke talks: report
Türkiye extradites Interpol-wanted fugitives around the world
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us