Del Toro's 'The Shape of Water' wins Golden Lion at Venice
Guillermo del Toro's beat contenders including George Clooney's "Suburbicon" and Alexander Payne's "Downsizing."
Director Guillermo Del Toro speaks after winning the Golden Lion award for the best movie The shape of water during the awards ceremony at the 74th Venice Film Festival in Venice, Italy September 9, 2017. / Reuters
By Staff Reporter
September 9, 2017

Guillermo del Toro's monster thriller 'The Shape of Water' has won the Venice Film Festival's top prize, the Golden Lion.

A jury led by American actress Annette Bening chose the film from among 21 competing at the 74th annual festival — an edition where the world's social divisions and the specter of climate change resonated through many of the entries.

It beat contenders including George Clooney's "Suburbicon" and Alexander Payne's "Downsizing."

The runner-up Grand Jury Prize on Saturday went to Israeli director Samuel Maoz' "Foxtrot."

Palestinian actor Kamel El Basha and British actress Charlotte Rampling took the festival's acting trophies.

The world's oldest film festival wrapped up Saturday after 11 days that brought stars including Clooney, Matt Damon and Jennifer Lawrence to the canal-crossed Italian city.

SOURCE:AP
