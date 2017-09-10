WORLD
Japanese researchers introduce revolutionary smart clothing
From infant wear with inbuilt baby monitors to electronic skin, or shirts for adults, which track movement and health indicators, smart clothing can revolutionise the way we dress and predict diseases.
September 10, 2017

Researchers in Japan are developing new types of fabric fused with technology.

From infant clothes with baby monitors to stretchable shirts for adults which collect health data in real time, smart clothing could revolutionise the way we all dress. 

"We have succeeded in plugging in a variety of sensors for body temperature, pulse or ECG" Xenoma CEO Ichiro Amimori says. 

Amimori says collecting data can eventually help in predicting diseases.

Since "smart clothing" can track movement, the attire can also enhance user experience in virtual reality games. 

With 2020 Tokyo Olympics approaching, developers now want to market this high-tech attire to professional athletes.  

Mayu Yoshida reports for RT World from Tokyo on the seemingly endless possibilities of how smart wear can be used.

