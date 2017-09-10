WORLD
2 MIN READ
Six dead, two missing after floods hit Italy's Tuscany
Heavy rains caused several streams to overflow in the city of Livorno with officials saying that the emergency is not over.
Six dead, two missing after floods hit Italy's Tuscany
People clean mud following floods in Livorno, Italy, September 10, 2017. / Reuters
By Staff Reporter
September 10, 2017

Six people died and two were missing in the Tuscan city of Livorno after heavy rain hit the city early on Sunday, causing floods, the city's mayor said.

Between midnight and 0200 GMT, more than 250 millimetres (10 inches) of rain hit the city, causing several streams to overflow, the city of Livorno said on its website, citing several casualties.

 "The emergency is not over," the administration said on the website.

"Livorno has never been so devastated by bad weather," the mayor of Livorno, Filippo Nogarin, said in a video posted on Twitter, adding the weather forecasts did not suggest a cloudburst so violent in central Italy.

Heavy rain has also hit Rome, where Mayor Virginia Raggi asked citizens to stay home. 

A Serie A match between Italian soccer clubs Lazio and AC Milan, due to start at Rome's stadium at 1300 GMT, began a hour later because of the bad weather.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Death toll from Sweida clashes in Syria reportedly rises to 426
US officials reportedly growing frustrated with Netanyahu acting like a 'madman' after Syria strikes
Iran, E3 countries agree to resume nuclear talks in Istanbul
'Silent massacre': Starvation in Gaza due to Israel's blockade kills 86 Palestinians
UN rapporteur denounces Israel for 'starving millions' in Gaza
Israeli PM Netanyahu suffers from intestinal inflammation from spoiled food
Türkiye rejects claims on its Palestine policy, reaffirms support for justice and Gaza
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Türkiye marks 51st anniversary of Cyprus Peace Operation, pledges to defend Turkish Cypriot rights
Calm returns to Syria's Sweida as Bedouin fighters withdraw
Erdogan honours martyrs on 51st anniversary of Cyprus Peace Operation
TRNC detains Greek Cypriots for alleged spying
Putin is open to Ukraine peace talks, but Russia comes first: Kremlin
Iran, European states prepare to restart nuke talks: report
Türkiye extradites Interpol-wanted fugitives around the world
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us