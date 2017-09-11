POLITICS
2 MIN READ
Rafael Nadal beats South Africa's Kevin Anderson for US Open title
It is Nadal's second Grand Slam title of the year and 16th of his career. Only his longtime rival Roger Federer has more, with 19.
Rafael Nadal beats South Africa's Kevin Anderson for US Open title
Nadal lifts the coveted US Open trophy for the third time in his career taking his total Grand Slam tally to 16. / Reuters
By Staff Reporter
September 11, 2017

Spain's Rafael Nadal overwhelmed first-time major finalist Kevin Anderson 6-3, 6-3, 6-4 on Sunday to win his third US Open championship.

It is Nadal's second Grand Slam title of the year and the 16th of his career. Only his longtime rival Roger Federer has more, with 19.

At No 32, South Africa's Anderson was the lowest-ranked US Open men's finalist since the ATP computer rankings began 44 years ago. 

He had never before been past the quarterfinals at any major tournament in 33 tries.

So the matchup shaped up as a mismatch, and that's exactly what it was.

The No 1-ranked Nadal dominated every facet of the final. 

He broke Anderson's big serve four times and never faced a break point himself.

Nadal improved to 16-7 in Grand Slam finals. 

For the first time since 2013, he appeared in three in a single season, losing to Federer at the Australian Open in January, then beating Stan Wawrinka for his record 10th French Open trophy in June.

SOURCE:AP
Explore
Trump to impose tariffs on China, India, Brazil over Russian oil purchase: US
ICE to target all undocumented immigrants, their employers in sweeping US crackdown
Death toll from Sweida clashes in Syria reportedly rises to 426
US officials reportedly growing frustrated with Netanyahu acting like a 'madman' after Syria strikes
Iran, E3 countries agree to resume nuclear talks in Istanbul
'Silent massacre': Starvation in Gaza due to Israel's blockade kills 86 Palestinians
UN rapporteur denounces Israel for 'starving millions' in Gaza
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Israeli PM Netanyahu suffers from intestinal inflammation from spoiled food
Türkiye rejects claims on its Palestine policy, reaffirms support for justice and Gaza
Türkiye marks 51st anniversary of Cyprus Peace Operation, pledges to defend Turkish Cypriot rights
Calm returns to Syria's Sweida as Bedouin fighters withdraw
Erdogan honours martyrs on 51st anniversary of Cyprus Peace Operation
TRNC detains Greek Cypriots for alleged spying
Putin is open to Ukraine peace talks, but Russia comes first: Kremlin
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us