The US invasion of Iraq in 2003 and its aftermath caused widespread destruction. The country's infrastructure is in ruins, with many without electricity or water.

That war was followed by operations to dislodge Daesh from Iraq, causing more devastation.

Iraqis were told at several points over the last decade that their areas would be rebuilt by NGOs, "be patient" they were told.

But a study at Brown University says the Iraqi government has spent billions of dollars on recontruction between 2003 and 2012, with few tangible results.

TRT World’s Yasin Eken reports.