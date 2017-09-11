WORLD
3 MIN READ
At least 17 killed as Somali army repels Al Shabab attack
Militants attacked a military base on Somalia-Kenya border with a car bomb before entering the compound.
At least 17 killed as Somali army repels Al Shabab attack
At least 17 killed as Somali army repels Al Shabab attack / TRT World and Agencies
September 11, 2017

Somali government forces have regained control of a town on the border with Kenya after Al Shabab militants stormed an army base there on Monday.

At least 17 people died in the heavy clashes, the military said.

Insurgents attacked the base at Balad Hawo early in the morning with a car bomb before entering the compound, both sides said.

"We were awoken by a suicide car bomb this morning and then fierce battle followed," said Major Mohamed Abdullahi from the town.

"We chased Al Shabab out of the town," he said.

However, Al Shabab spokesman Abdiasis Abu Musab said the group's fighters left the town after releasing 35 prisoners from the local jail.

At least 30 soldiers were killed, he said.

According to the military official, at least 10 soldiers and seven Al Shabab militants were killed, though the death toll on both sides could still rise.

Overthrowing the government

Formed in 2006, Al Shabab wants to topple the government and impose its strict interpretation of Islam.

Somalia has been at war since 1991 when clan-based warlords overthrew dictator Siad Barre and then turned on each other.

Al Shabab carries out frequent attacks not only on security and government personnel, but also on civilians. 

Residents confirmed the fighting had ended and the militants had left the town.

"Now Balad Hawo is calm and government forces fully control it," Ahmed Hassan, a resident of the town said.

Hassan said he saw 13 bodies collected from the military base.

Car bomb attack kills one in Mogadishu 

At least one person was killed and three others injured when a car bomb went off in Mogadishu on Monday, police said.

The bomb was concealed in a car parked on Al Mukaram street in the capital, Mohamed Hussein, a police officer, said.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Seven pillars of partnership: Türkiye and UAE enter era of transformative cooperation
By Esra Karataş Alpay
France's top diplomat calls for foreign press access to Gaza
How did a Bangladesh air force fighter jet crash into a school campus?
Turkish defence firm to sign deal with Malaysia for its tactical vehicle at IDEF 2025
Death toll rises to 27 in Bangladesh air force jet crash, official says
White House removes Wall Street Journal from Scotland press pool over Epstein report
Pakistan raises India's suspension of Indus Waters Treaty in meeting with UN chief
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Former US police officer sentenced to 33 months for violating Breonna Taylor's civil rights
Lawyers ask judge to delay release of Kilmar Garcia over deportation fears
US releases over 230,000 pages of Martin Luther King Jr.'s assassination files
WHO chief says Israel attacked staff residence in Gaza 3 times
Trump 'caught off guard' by Israeli strikes in Syria and Gaza church bombing, says White House
Undercover Israeli unit abducts Gaza field hospitals director during deadly Rafah raid
New round of Ukraine-Russia peace talks to be held in Türkiye this week: Zelenskyy
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us