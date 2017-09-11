Somali government forces have regained control of a town on the border with Kenya after Al Shabab militants stormed an army base there on Monday.

At least 17 people died in the heavy clashes, the military said.

Insurgents attacked the base at Balad Hawo early in the morning with a car bomb before entering the compound, both sides said.

"We were awoken by a suicide car bomb this morning and then fierce battle followed," said Major Mohamed Abdullahi from the town.

"We chased Al Shabab out of the town," he said.

However, Al Shabab spokesman Abdiasis Abu Musab said the group's fighters left the town after releasing 35 prisoners from the local jail.

At least 30 soldiers were killed, he said.

According to the military official, at least 10 soldiers and seven Al Shabab militants were killed, though the death toll on both sides could still rise.

Overthrowing the government

Formed in 2006, Al Shabab wants to topple the government and impose its strict interpretation of Islam.

Somalia has been at war since 1991 when clan-based warlords overthrew dictator Siad Barre and then turned on each other.

Al Shabab carries out frequent attacks not only on security and government personnel, but also on civilians.

Residents confirmed the fighting had ended and the militants had left the town.

"Now Balad Hawo is calm and government forces fully control it," Ahmed Hassan, a resident of the town said.

Hassan said he saw 13 bodies collected from the military base.

Car bomb attack kills one in Mogadishu

At least one person was killed and three others injured when a car bomb went off in Mogadishu on Monday, police said.

The bomb was concealed in a car parked on Al Mukaram street in the capital, Mohamed Hussein, a police officer, said.