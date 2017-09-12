CULTURE
3 MIN READ
Stephen King's It smashes records with massive $117 million opening
The R-rated horror film should make a whopping $117.2 million from 4,103 locations, far surpassing earlier expectations.
Stephen King's It smashes records with massive $117 million opening
Bill Skarsgard plays Pennywise the clown in Stephen Kings It. / Reuters
By Staff Reporter
September 12, 2017

The new adaptation of Stephen King’s novel is officially shattering box office records during its opening weekend. 

The R-rated horror film, It, should make a whopping $117.2 million from 4,103 locations, far surpassing earlier expectations. 

That would give It the third largest opening weekend of 2017, about even with Spider-Man: Homecoming, which made $117 million. 

Only Beauty and the Beast and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 earned more this year. $7.2 million of It‘s domestic grosses are coming from 377 Imax screens.

“There’s something really special about the story itself, the way the movie was made, and the marketing,” said Jeff Goldstein, distribution chief at Warner Bros. 

“The stars aligned on this, and we still have some room to grow for the weekend.”

It‘s opening is mostly unprecedented, crushing the record for largest September opening set by Hotel Transylvania 2 in 2015 with $48.5 million, and the biggest opening weekend banked by a horror or supernatural film – Paranormal Activity 3 earned $52.6 million in 2011. 

When it comes to R-rated movie openings, It falls only to Deadpool, which changed the game in 2016 with a massive $132.4 million opening. 

In addition to its domestic grosses, the horror hit is expected to pull in $62 million from 46 markets overseas, giving It a $179 million global debut. 

That’s a huge win for a movie with an estimated $35 million production budget.

Horror films often have lower budgets than other more CGI-dense blockbusters, so the return on investment has potential to be massive. 

Goldstein said the genre is one that New Line particularly excels in, and there is potential to see more horror in the future if the right story comes along. 

“If we were able to find more films in this genre, we’d be thrilled to make them,” he said.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Seven pillars of partnership: Türkiye and UAE enter era of transformative cooperation
By Esra Karataş Alpay
France's top diplomat calls for foreign press access to Gaza
How did a Bangladesh air force fighter jet crash into a school campus?
Turkish defence firm to sign deal with Malaysia for its tactical vehicle at IDEF 2025
Death toll rises to 27 in Bangladesh air force jet crash, official says
White House removes Wall Street Journal from Scotland press pool over Epstein report
Pakistan raises India's suspension of Indus Waters Treaty in meeting with UN chief
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Former US police officer sentenced to 33 months for violating Breonna Taylor's civil rights
Lawyers ask judge to delay release of Kilmar Garcia over deportation fears
US releases over 230,000 pages of Martin Luther King Jr.'s assassination files
WHO chief says Israel attacked staff residence in Gaza 3 times
Trump 'caught off guard' by Israeli strikes in Syria and Gaza church bombing, says White House
Undercover Israeli unit abducts Gaza field hospitals director during deadly Rafah raid
New round of Ukraine-Russia peace talks to be held in Türkiye this week: Zelenskyy
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us