UN statements on chemical attacks in Syria worthless, Syrians say
Syrians wonder what action will be taken against Bashar al Assad's regime as world leaders prepare for next week's UN General Assembly.
September 12, 2017

When world leaders gather at the United Nations headquarters in New York for the annual general assembly on September 19, Syrians will be watching, hoping for a solution to the war brutalising their country. 

Last week, a UN commission investigating war crimes in Syria said that a chemical attack on a rebel-held town in Idlib province was carried out by regime forces.        

However, in Syria's war, evidence of war crimes has been found time and time again, but very little has been done to hold the perpetrators accountable. 

Former war crimes prosecutor Carla Del Ponte, resigned from the UN commission in August, saying the organisation does absolutely nothing for Syria.

TRT World's Rahul Radhakrishnan explains.       

SOURCE:TRT World
