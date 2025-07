One of South America's oldest tribes is battling for the survival of its way of life in Brazil.

The Guarani Indians have lived in present-day Sao Paulo for more than three centuries, and the Jaragua reservation is home to roughly 700 people.

The government had promised to allocate them new land in the 1990s.

But two decades later, most still live in squalid roadside camps, and now they fear eviction.

TRT World's Christine Pirovolakis reports.