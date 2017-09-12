WORLD
South African President Zuma's succession plans suffer setback
Court rules that the provincial African National Congress conference which elected supporters of Zuma was unlawful.
South African President Jacab Zumas ambition of having his former wife Nkosazana Dlamini (pictured above) succeed him as head of the ruling African National Congress may have taken a knock with the latest court ruling. / AFP
By Staff Reporter
September 12, 2017

Jacob Zuma’s plans of succession for South Africa’s ruling African National Congress  (ANC) have suffered what is arguably one of its biggest setbacks after a high court declared that the party’s elective conference in the heart of Zuma's support base was null and void.

The ruling handed down at the Pietermaritzburg High Court in South Africa’s KwaZulu-Natal province on Tuesday declared the ANC’s KwaZulu-Natal elective conference held in November 2015 “unlawful and void.”

Replacing Zuma with Zuma

At that 2015 conference, current ANC provincial leader Zihle Zikalala and five others were elected to head up the party’s provincial executive committee.

Zikalala and his supporters, who ousted the former provincial party leader Senzo Mchunu at the 2015 conference, have rallied behind Nkosozana Dlamini-Zuma, Zuma’s former wife, to replace him as president of the party.

However, 43 ANC branches unhappy with the outcome brought the case against the ANC, which resulted in Tuesday’s ruling.

The ANC’s KwaZulu-Natal region is expected to supply almost 25 percent of the delegates to the party’s national elective conference at the end of the year, when the party decides on a successor to Zuma.

Supporters of the former provincial party leader Mchunu are believed to back the country’s deputy president Cyril Ramaphosa.

While there have been several people putting their names forward to head up the party after Zuma, Dlamini-Zuma and Ramaphosa have emerged as the front runners.

Zuma’s administration has been embroiled in numerous corruption scandals that have left the party deeply divided.

Dlamini-Zuma, 68, is pushing for a more radical redistribution of wealth from the white to the black population, a policy that appeals to many poor people who resent the stark racial inequality that persists 23 years after the end of apartheid.

She has the backing of President Zuma, with whom she has four children.

Ramaphosa is a trade unionist-turned-business tycoon whom many investors would prefer to see running a country with serious economic challenges.

The next head of the ANC will be the party's presidential candidate in 2019 general elections.

Speaking outside the court, the party’s provincial spokesman Mduseni Ntuli said: “In our view, as a matter that cannot just be settled at the level of the high court, it requires us to go to the supreme court of appeal.”

However, he said the provincial leadership would await a decision from the party’s national offices on whether to take the matter to the appeal court or whether to hold the provincial elective congress again.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
