Cyclone in Philippines kills at least four
A tropical depression dumped heavy rain on the Philippines, flooding capital Manila and nearby provinces, causing landslides and flash floods that killed at least four people.
Residents wade along floodwaters in Quezon City, Metro Manila. / Reuters
By Staff Reporter
September 13, 2017

A cyclone dumped heavy rains in the Philippines capital, Manila, and nearby provinces on Tuesday, causing widespread flooding and landslides in some areas that killed at least four people.

Financial markets, government offices and schools were closed and port operations in some provinces were suspended, it said. At least 21 flights were canceled or diverted.

The weather bureau said cyclone Maring, which was packing winds of up to 60 kilometres per hour (37 mph), made landfall in the morning over Mauban municipality in the eastern province of Quezon.

Romina Marasigan, a spokeswoman for the national disaster agency, said two teenaged brothers died from a landslide in Taytay, Rizal, 20 kilometres (12.43 miles) from Manila.

"Some residents unfortunately did not heed the advice of local officials to evacuate to safer grounds," she said in a media briefing.

In Quezon province, a 2-month-old girl was killed and seven others were injured when a concrete wall around a hospital collapsed on three houses in Lucena city after heavy rain soaked the soil at the wall's base, officials said.

Police also reported that a 12-year-old girl drowned in metropolitan Manila's Pasay city while bathing in a river during the heavy downpour.

Marasigan warned of more flashfloods and landslides as rains were expected to continue later in the day, before the cyclone moves back over the sea early on Wednesday.

Twenty-two passengers were rescued from a bus stuck in floodwaters in Pitogo town in Quezon, she said.

Local officials ordered the evacuation of residents in some towns under floodwaters in Quezon, Laguna, Rizal and Batangas provinces, she said.

The weather bureau said it was also keeping an eye on typhoon Talim which was packing winds of up to 120 kph (75 mph), spotted moving toward the country's northern tip and to Taiwan.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
