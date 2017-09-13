TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Erdogan dismisses NATO concerns over Russia defence system deal
The Turkish president says Ankara will continue to take its own security measures after the acquisition of the S-400 surface-to-air missile defence systems from Russia.
Erdogan dismisses NATO concerns over Russia defence system deal
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan greets mayors from his ruling AK Party during a meeting at the Presidential Palace in Ankara, Turkey, September 13, 2017. / Reuters
By Staff Reporter
September 13, 2017

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Wednesday dismissed concerns within NATO over his country's decision to purchase Russian-made missile defence systems.

Erdogan said in comments reported by Turkish media that accords had been signed and a deposit has been paid for the acquisition of the S-400 surface-to-air missile defence systems.

Western governments have expressed concern over the deal — which Erdogan said was finalised in July — as it cannot be integrated into the NATO system.

He said Turkey would continue to take "important steps" to ensure its security.

"Now this country is manufacturing its own armed drones and that's led to dispute. And we'll be manufacturing other, better things. We are taking important steps," Erdogan said.

"They went crazy because we made the S-400 missile agreement with Russia. What were we supposed to do, wait for you? We'll paddle our own canoe, we are taking, and will take, all our measures on the security front."

Turkey said in April that NATO ally nations had not presented a "financially effective" offer on alternative missile defence systems.

The S-400 is Russia's next-generation, most advanced long-range anti-aircraft missile system.

It is designed to detect, track and then destroy any machine that poses a threat.

It has a 400 kilometre-range and can work with four different types of missiles with different starting weight and launch ranges.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Seven pillars of partnership: Türkiye and UAE enter era of transformative cooperation
By Esra Karataş Alpay
France's top diplomat calls for foreign press access to Gaza
How did a Bangladesh air force fighter jet crash into a school campus?
Turkish defence firm to sign deal with Malaysia for its tactical vehicle at IDEF 2025
Death toll rises to 27 in Bangladesh air force jet crash, official says
White House removes Wall Street Journal from Scotland press pool over Epstein report
Pakistan raises India's suspension of Indus Waters Treaty in meeting with UN chief
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Former US police officer sentenced to 33 months for violating Breonna Taylor's civil rights
Lawyers ask judge to delay release of Kilmar Garcia over deportation fears
US releases over 230,000 pages of Martin Luther King Jr.'s assassination files
WHO chief says Israel attacked staff residence in Gaza 3 times
Trump 'caught off guard' by Israeli strikes in Syria and Gaza church bombing, says White House
Undercover Israeli unit abducts Gaza field hospitals director during deadly Rafah raid
New round of Ukraine-Russia peace talks to be held in Türkiye this week: Zelenskyy
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us