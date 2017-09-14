The city of Hebron in the occupied West Bank is a frequent flash point of violence between hardline Jewish settlers and the Palestinian majority.

The latest fight is over basic services like water and sanitation.

In a move Palestinian officials say is another violation of their sovereignty, Israel has set up its own municipal authority to service only the small Jewish population.

Human Rights groups says this as another divisive move by Israel that crystallises the "existing apartheid" in Hebron.

This latest act may worsen an already tense climate in the ancient city, the groups say.

TRT World’s John Joe Regan reports.