WORLD
3 MIN READ
Turkey says KRG will pay price for insisting on independence vote
Turkey says Iraq’s "political unity and territorial integrity" are vital to the region’s stability.
Turkey says KRG will pay price for insisting on independence vote
Kurdish leader Massoud Barzani subsequently vowed to press ahead with the vote, calling it a natural right. / AP
By Staff Reporter
September 14, 2017

The Turkish Foreign Ministry said on Thursday that there would be a "price to pay" should the Kurdish Regional Government (KRG) in northern Iraq insist on holding the independence referendum. 

“We stress the KRG needs to consider that there will absolutely be a price [to pay] for insisting on [...] holding a referendum despite all the friendly suggestions [to do otherwise],” a written statement released by the ministry said.

“In this respect, we are calling on the KRG to act with common sense and to give up its mistaken approach as soon as possible," it added. 

The foreign ministry also backed the recent decision by Iraqi Council of Representatives that voted on Tuesday in opposition to the September 25 referendum planned by the KRG and called on the Baghdad government to negotiate with the semi-autonomous Kurdish government.

The Turkish ministry said the decision was a “clear expression of the importance that was attached on Iraq’s political unity and territorial integrity.”

Turkey wants Baghdad and Erbil to resolve the dispute through "dialogue" and conduct ties based on constitution and justice, the statement added. 

This month’s scheduled referendum will see residents of northern Iraq’s Kurdish region vote on whether or not to declare independence from the Iraqi state. 

Baghdad, however, rejects the planned poll, saying it will adversely affect the ongoing fight against Daesh, which – despite a string of recent defeats – still maintains a significant presence in northern Iraq. 

The Iraqi government also believes that holding the poll would violate the terms of the country's national charter.

Turkey, too, rejects the planned referendum, saying the region’s stability depends on the unity of Iraq and the maintenance of its territorial integrity. 

Washington has likewise voiced concern that the poll could serve as a “distraction” from other pressing regional issues, especially the fight against terrorism and the stabilisation of post-Daesh Iraq.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Seven pillars of partnership: Türkiye and UAE enter era of transformative cooperation
By Esra Karataş Alpay
France's top diplomat calls for foreign press access to Gaza
How did a Bangladesh air force fighter jet crash into a school campus?
Turkish defence firm to sign deal with Malaysia for its tactical vehicle at IDEF 2025
Death toll rises to 27 in Bangladesh air force jet crash, official says
White House removes Wall Street Journal from Scotland press pool over Epstein report
Pakistan raises India's suspension of Indus Waters Treaty in meeting with UN chief
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Former US police officer sentenced to 33 months for violating Breonna Taylor's civil rights
Lawyers ask judge to delay release of Kilmar Garcia over deportation fears
US releases over 230,000 pages of Martin Luther King Jr.'s assassination files
WHO chief says Israel attacked staff residence in Gaza 3 times
Trump 'caught off guard' by Israeli strikes in Syria and Gaza church bombing, says White House
Undercover Israeli unit abducts Gaza field hospitals director during deadly Rafah raid
New round of Ukraine-Russia peace talks to be held in Türkiye this week: Zelenskyy
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us