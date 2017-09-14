TÜRKİYE
3 MIN READ
Turkey’s central bank keeps interest rates steady
The central bank’s Monetary Policy Committee decides to keep policy rate, also known as one-week repo rate, at eight percent.
Turkey’s central bank keeps interest rates steady
Turkeys exports to the EU from January to July were up 5.4 percent to $41.7 billion, according to the Turkish Statistical Institute. / AA
By Staff Reporter
September 14, 2017

Turkey’s central bank on Thursday said its Monetary Policy Committee had decided to keep short-term interest rates steady.

The one-week repo rate, also known as the bank's policy rate, stayed at eight percent while the marginal funding and overnight borrowing rates also held at 9.25 and 7.25 percent respectively.

The bank also kept late liquidity window interest rates steady – the borrowing rate at zero percent, and the lending rate at 12.25 percent.

"Recently released data indicate that the recovery in economic activity has gained strength," the bank said in a statement.

On Monday, the Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat) announced that Turkey's economy had grown 5.1 percent year-on-year in the second quarter of 2017. Annual growth in the first quarter was also above expectation, rising to 5.2 percent.

The annual growth rates for 2015 and 2016 were 6.1 percent and 3.2 percent respectively, while the 2017 growth target in the government's medium-term programme stands at 4.4 percent.

"Domestic demand conditions keep improving and demand from the EU economies continues to contribute positively to exports," the bank said.

Structural reform

Turkey's exports to the EU from January to July were up 5.4 percent to $41.7 billion and the EU was the main destination for Turkish exports, according to TurkStat.

EU exports accounted for 46.3 percent of all Turkish exports.

Last month, Turkey's exports rose 12 percent year-on-year for the 10th month in a row, as exports in the first eight months rose 10.7 percent to $102.5 billion, according to the Turkish Exporters Assembly.

The central bank also said the implementation of structural reforms would contribute significantly to potential growth.

"Current elevated levels of inflation and developments in core inflation indicators pose risks to pricing behaviour," the bank said, stressing that it would maintain its tight monetary policy.

"The central bank will continue to use all available instruments in pursuit of the price-stability objective," it added.

"The tight stance in monetary policy will be maintained until inflation outlook displays a significant improvement."

Over the past three months, annual inflation stood at 10.9 percent in June, 9.79 percent in July, and 10.68 percent in August, according to TurkStat.

Inflation expectations, pricing behaviour and other factors affecting inflation will be closely monitored and, if needed, there will be further monetary tightening, the bank said.

Since the beginning of the year, the bank has kept its policy rate at eight percent. The next Monetary Policy Committee meeting – the seventh this year – will be held on October 26.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Seven pillars of partnership: Türkiye and UAE enter era of transformative cooperation
By Esra Karataş Alpay
France's top diplomat calls for foreign press access to Gaza
How did a Bangladesh air force fighter jet crash into a school campus?
Turkish defence firm to sign deal with Malaysia for its tactical vehicle at IDEF 2025
Death toll rises to 27 in Bangladesh air force jet crash, official says
White House removes Wall Street Journal from Scotland press pool over Epstein report
Pakistan raises India's suspension of Indus Waters Treaty in meeting with UN chief
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Former US police officer sentenced to 33 months for violating Breonna Taylor's civil rights
Lawyers ask judge to delay release of Kilmar Garcia over deportation fears
US releases over 230,000 pages of Martin Luther King Jr.'s assassination files
WHO chief says Israel attacked staff residence in Gaza 3 times
Trump 'caught off guard' by Israeli strikes in Syria and Gaza church bombing, says White House
Undercover Israeli unit abducts Gaza field hospitals director during deadly Rafah raid
New round of Ukraine-Russia peace talks to be held in Türkiye this week: Zelenskyy
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us