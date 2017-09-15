WORLD
3 MIN READ
Grenfell Tower public inquiry begins amidst community disappointment
Community members express discontent with the inquiry since it will not allow survivor testimonies or address aspects of social inequality in London which they believe contributed to the death toll.
Grenfell Tower public inquiry begins amidst community disappointment
The 24-storey social housing block, home to a poor, multi-ethnic community, was gutted on June 14 in an inferno that started in a fourth-floor apartment in the middle of the night and quickly engulfed the building. / AP
September 15, 2017

A government-ordered inquiry into the London tower fire that killed at least 80 people opened with a minute of silence for the victims - and with its leader acknowledging that survivors feel a "great sense of anger and betrayal."

Retired judge Martin Moore-Bick said he hoped his investigation would "provide a small measure of solace" by discovering how such a disaster could occur in 21st-century London, and preventing it happening again.

The June 14 blaze began in a refrigerator in an apartment at Grenfell Tower before racing through the 24-story building. 

One aspect of the investigation will be the role of combustible aluminum cladding installed during a refurbishment to the 1970s tower block. Emergency safety checks have uncovered scores of other buildings across Britain with similar cladding.

The fire was Britain's deadliest in more than a century, and provoked intense grief and anger. Many residents accuse officials in Kensington and Chelsea, one of London's richest boroughs, of ignoring their safety concerns because the publicly owned tower building was home to a largely immigrant and working-class population.

Moore-Bick said he was aware that "former residents of the tower and local people feel a great sense of anger and betrayal."

"That is entirely natural and understandable," he said. "But if the inquiry is to get to the truth of what happened, it must seek out all the evidence and examine it calmly and rationally."

Moore-Bick's inquiry will look at causes of the blaze, the response of local authorities and the country's high-rise building regulations. 

But some survivors are critical because it will not investigate wider issues around social housing in Britain that many residents had wanted to include.

In a decision likely to anger locals, Moore-Bick said he would not appoint any survivors to the team of advisers that will help him assess evidence, because he said that would risk undermining the impartiality of the inquiry.

The lawmaker for the area, opposition Labour politician Emma Dent Coad, said the inquiry might provide "a technical assessment of what happened."

But she said it would not get to the heart of "the bigger questions ... all the 'why' questions that aren't being answered."

London police are conducting a separate criminal inquiry, and have said they will consider whether authorities committed corporate manslaughter.

TRT World's Sarah Morice has more on the story from London.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Seven pillars of partnership: Türkiye and UAE enter era of transformative cooperation
By Esra Karataş Alpay
France's top diplomat calls for foreign press access to Gaza
How did a Bangladesh air force fighter jet crash into a school campus?
Turkish defence firm to sign deal with Malaysia for its tactical vehicle at IDEF 2025
Death toll rises to 27 in Bangladesh air force jet crash, official says
White House removes Wall Street Journal from Scotland press pool over Epstein report
Pakistan raises India's suspension of Indus Waters Treaty in meeting with UN chief
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Former US police officer sentenced to 33 months for violating Breonna Taylor's civil rights
Lawyers ask judge to delay release of Kilmar Garcia over deportation fears
US releases over 230,000 pages of Martin Luther King Jr.'s assassination files
WHO chief says Israel attacked staff residence in Gaza 3 times
Trump 'caught off guard' by Israeli strikes in Syria and Gaza church bombing, says White House
Undercover Israeli unit abducts Gaza field hospitals director during deadly Rafah raid
New round of Ukraine-Russia peace talks to be held in Türkiye this week: Zelenskyy
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us