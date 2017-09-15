WORLD
Suspected US drone strike kills at least three in Pakistan
Twin strikes reportedly targeting members of the Haqqani network took place in tribal areas near border with Afghanistan, officials said.
US drone attacks inside Pakistan started in 2004. / REUTERS
By Staff Reporter
September 15, 2017

A suspected US drone strike on Friday killed three militants in one of Pakistan's federally administered areas near its border with Afghanistan, a senior regional official said.

Baseer Khan Wazir, the most senior administrator in the Kurram Agency region of the Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA), said the drone strike took place close to the border with Afghanistan.

"Two missiles were dropped on the home of Maulvi Mohib and three people have been killed," Wazir said. 

A spokesman for the US-led international force in Kabul had no immediate information on the report but said he would look into it.

Haqqani members targeted?

Afghan Taliban sources, speaking on condition of anonymity, said that Mohib was affiliated with the Haqqani network but wasn't a prominent figure.

A Taliban commander confirmed that Mohib was part of the Afghan Taliban. 

"We don't differentiate the Haqqani network and Taliban. This is just a propaganda of the Western media," he said.

If confirmed, it would be the first US drone strike inside Pakistan since US President Donald Trump outlined a new Afghanistan strategy and pushed Islamabad to take greater action against the Haqqani network.

Rare strike

US drone strikes in Pakistan have become rare in the past few years. 

During the last high-profile attack in May 2016, a US drone strike killed the leader of the Afghan Taliban Mullah Akhtar Muhammad Mansour in the restive Pakistani province of Balochistan. 

US drones have been bombing Pakistan's tribal belts since June 2004, many times killing ordinary civilians, and fuelling anger among its population. 

In 2013, a UN human rights official said that the illegal US drone strikes violate Pakistan's sovereignty and shatter tribal structures in the country. 

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
