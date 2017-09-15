WORLD
1 MIN READ
Fate of child immigrants in the US rests with DACA
Trump decided to end the Obama-era DACA programme that protected people brought to the United States illegally as children. And now, the fate of more than 800,000 so-called "Dreamers" is stuck between their original homeland and their new one.
Fate of child immigrants in the US rests with DACA
Immigrants and supporters march across the street from the Trump International Hotel & Tower Las Vegas during a We Rise for the Dream rally to oppose US President Donald Trumps order to end DACA on September 10, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. / AFP
September 15, 2017

The Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) programme has long helped immigrants make a new life in the United States. 

But earlier during the month, US President Donald Trump abrogated an order issued by his predecessor Barack Obama that protected young people by granting them temporary legal status as part of the DACA.

And now more than 800,000 so-called 'Dreamers' are facing deportation and most face a very different existence, back in their estranged homelands. 

TRT World's Alasdair Baverstock reports from Mexico City. 

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Seven pillars of partnership: Türkiye and UAE enter era of transformative cooperation
By Esra Karataş Alpay
France's top diplomat calls for foreign press access to Gaza
How did a Bangladesh air force fighter jet crash into a school campus?
Turkish defence firm to sign deal with Malaysia for its tactical vehicle at IDEF 2025
Death toll rises to 27 in Bangladesh air force jet crash, official says
White House removes Wall Street Journal from Scotland press pool over Epstein report
Pakistan raises India's suspension of Indus Waters Treaty in meeting with UN chief
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Former US police officer sentenced to 33 months for violating Breonna Taylor's civil rights
Lawyers ask judge to delay release of Kilmar Garcia over deportation fears
US releases over 230,000 pages of Martin Luther King Jr.'s assassination files
WHO chief says Israel attacked staff residence in Gaza 3 times
Trump 'caught off guard' by Israeli strikes in Syria and Gaza church bombing, says White House
Undercover Israeli unit abducts Gaza field hospitals director during deadly Rafah raid
New round of Ukraine-Russia peace talks to be held in Türkiye this week: Zelenskyy
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us