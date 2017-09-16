WORLD
2 MIN READ
Herders of drought-hit Mongolia prepare for tough winter
Thousands of Mongolian herders face disastrous livestock losses as the country experiences its hottest summer in fifty years.
Herders of drought-hit Mongolia prepare for tough winter
More than a million nomadic herders of Mongolia face the threat of drought. / AFP
By Staff Reporter
September 16, 2017

Temperatures in Mongolia have risen by 2 degrees Celsius in the last 70 years, three times faster than the global average, the United Nations Environment Programme says.

With 75 percent of the country facing drought, it has been hit particularly hard by changing weather patterns.

Mongolia’s herders, who account for nearly a third of the population, have been the worst affected, with rising desertification, melting glaciers and drying rivers and lakes threatening their livelihoods.

Temperatures in Mongolia reached their highest level in 56 years in June, according to weather reports, threatening crop production.

As the world prepares to observe the International Day for Preservation of the Ozone Layer - also affected by the climate change - Mongolia’s nomadic herders are preparing themselves for even tougher times ahead.

TRT World’s Grace Brown reports.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Seven pillars of partnership: Türkiye and UAE enter era of transformative cooperation
By Esra Karataş Alpay
France's top diplomat calls for foreign press access to Gaza
How did a Bangladesh air force fighter jet crash into a school campus?
Turkish defence firm to sign deal with Malaysia for its tactical vehicle at IDEF 2025
Death toll rises to 27 in Bangladesh air force jet crash, official says
White House removes Wall Street Journal from Scotland press pool over Epstein report
Pakistan raises India's suspension of Indus Waters Treaty in meeting with UN chief
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Former US police officer sentenced to 33 months for violating Breonna Taylor's civil rights
Lawyers ask judge to delay release of Kilmar Garcia over deportation fears
US releases over 230,000 pages of Martin Luther King Jr.'s assassination files
WHO chief says Israel attacked staff residence in Gaza 3 times
Trump 'caught off guard' by Israeli strikes in Syria and Gaza church bombing, says White House
Undercover Israeli unit abducts Gaza field hospitals director during deadly Rafah raid
New round of Ukraine-Russia peace talks to be held in Türkiye this week: Zelenskyy
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us