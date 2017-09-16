WORLD
2 MIN READ
Archaeologists discover ancient temple in Jordan’s Amman
The temple is believed to have been built in the third century BC and was dedicated to Poseidon, the Ancient Greek god of the seas.
Archaeologists discover ancient temple in Jordan’s Amman
Hellenistic pottery was also found on the site in Umm Qais which is also home to Roman, Byzantine and Islamic ruins.
By Staff Reporter
September 16, 2017

Jordanian archaeologists have discovered an ancient temple that was built in the Hellenistic era in the third century BC.

The archaeologists believe that the temple, located 120 kilometres north of the capital, Amman, was dedicated to Poseidon, the Ancient Greek god of seas.

Hellenistic pottery was also found on the site in Umm Qais which is also home to Roman, Byzantine and Islamic ruins.

“Our goal in the end is to make the place available to tourists and to encourage tourism in Umm Qais. But we need to continue this project so we can discover the rest of the temple and the water tunnels,” says Atef Al Shiyab, Head of the Department of Archaeology at Yarmouk University.

TRT World’s Rahul Radhakrishnan reports.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Seven pillars of partnership: Türkiye and UAE enter era of transformative cooperation
By Esra Karataş Alpay
France's top diplomat calls for foreign press access to Gaza
How did a Bangladesh air force fighter jet crash into a school campus?
Turkish defence firm to sign deal with Malaysia for its tactical vehicle at IDEF 2025
Death toll rises to 27 in Bangladesh air force jet crash, official says
White House removes Wall Street Journal from Scotland press pool over Epstein report
Pakistan raises India's suspension of Indus Waters Treaty in meeting with UN chief
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Former US police officer sentenced to 33 months for violating Breonna Taylor's civil rights
Lawyers ask judge to delay release of Kilmar Garcia over deportation fears
US releases over 230,000 pages of Martin Luther King Jr.'s assassination files
WHO chief says Israel attacked staff residence in Gaza 3 times
Trump 'caught off guard' by Israeli strikes in Syria and Gaza church bombing, says White House
Undercover Israeli unit abducts Gaza field hospitals director during deadly Rafah raid
New round of Ukraine-Russia peace talks to be held in Türkiye this week: Zelenskyy
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us