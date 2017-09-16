WORLD
3 MIN READ
Russia holding largest post-Cold War military drill
The war games, known as "Zapad", or "West", involvew thousands of Russian troops in Belarus, the Baltic Sea, western Russia and the Russian exclave of Kaliningrad.
Russia holding largest post-Cold War military drill
The Russians say no more than 13,000 soldiers are taking part, western officials say the drills are the largest since the end of the Cold War. / Reuters
By Staff Reporter
September 16, 2017

This week, Russia and Belarus are conducting large-scale military exercises close to their borders with Poland and the Baltic States. 

The Russians say it's defensive, simulating its response to an attack from a country on its western borders. But leaders of nervous NATO countries fear a darker purpose. 

They point to Russia's annexation of Crimea and its war with Georgia, both preceded by similar exercises.

NATO is responding with its own reinforcements like these American tanks arriving in Poland and a sniper exercise in Lithuania.

"The Russians insist these exercises are purely defensive, but there is no doubt it is modernising and upgrading its military and time of heightened tension with the west, and holding such a large exercise here, at such a time sends a clear signal," NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said. 

TRT World’sSimon McGregor-Wood reports from Minsk, the capital of Belarus.

The United States has sent a reinforced detachment of fighter planes to police the skies over NATO members Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia during the Russian exercise.

Seven US F-15C fighters landed at Siauliai airfield last month, three more than normally used since the NATO policing mission was upgraded after the Crimean crisis.

The three Baltic states do not operate their own fighter aircraft and rely on their NATO allies for patrols.

Ukraine in the meantime is hosting its own military drill beginning Sept. 8 till Sept. 23. The exercise will be conducted mainly by NATO member countries, including the United States, the United Kingdom and Turkey.

Russia accuses NATO of building up forces on its frontiers in a manner reminiscent of the Cold War. But NATO says it is protecting the interests of member states bordering Russia who are troubled by Moscow's annexation of Crimea and links to pro-Russian rebels in eastern Ukraine.

Explore
Seven pillars of partnership: Türkiye and UAE enter era of transformative cooperation
By Esra Karataş Alpay
France's top diplomat calls for foreign press access to Gaza
How did a Bangladesh air force fighter jet crash into a school campus?
Turkish defence firm to sign deal with Malaysia for its tactical vehicle at IDEF 2025
Death toll rises to 27 in Bangladesh air force jet crash, official says
White House removes Wall Street Journal from Scotland press pool over Epstein report
Pakistan raises India's suspension of Indus Waters Treaty in meeting with UN chief
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Former US police officer sentenced to 33 months for violating Breonna Taylor's civil rights
Lawyers ask judge to delay release of Kilmar Garcia over deportation fears
US releases over 230,000 pages of Martin Luther King Jr.'s assassination files
WHO chief says Israel attacked staff residence in Gaza 3 times
Trump 'caught off guard' by Israeli strikes in Syria and Gaza church bombing, says White House
Undercover Israeli unit abducts Gaza field hospitals director during deadly Rafah raid
New round of Ukraine-Russia peace talks to be held in Türkiye this week: Zelenskyy
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us