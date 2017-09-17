WORLD
4 MIN READ
Singaporeans protest against uncontested presidential election
Political protests are rare in the wealthy city-state but the election of Halimah Yacob as the country's first woman president had led to some dismay over how other prospective candidates were rejected.
Singaporeans protest against uncontested presidential election
People crowd around former presidential candidate Tan Cheng Bock during a protest against the uncontested presidential election at Hong Lim Park in Singapore September 16, 2017. / Reuters
By Staff Reporter
September 17, 2017

Hundreds of Singaporeans, most dressed in black, held a silent protest on Saturday against an uncontested presidential election this week in which applications from four candidates were rejected.

Political protests are rare in the wealthy city-state but the election of Halimah Yacob, a former speaker of parliament, as the country's first woman president had led to some dismay over how other prospective candidates were rejected.

"ROBBED OF AN ELECTION #NotMyPresident", read a banner at the entrance to the park where the protest was held, a venue called Speakers' Corner, which has been designated as the site in the city for people to air their views.

"We care about the country and where it's heading toward," said 22-year-old Anna, who declined to give her last name.

"This is an issue that I feel especially strongly about," she said, adding that the power of authorities "had gone unchecked". She said it was the first time she had attended a protest.

If the election had been held, all citizens above the age of 21 would have been eligible to vote.

Aiming to strengthen a sense of inclusivity, multicultural Singapore had decreed the presidency, a largely ceremonial six-year post, would be reserved for candidates from the minority Malay community this time.

Of the four other applicants for the presidency, two were not Malays and two were not qualified to contest, the elections department said on Monday. 

Halimah had automatically qualified because she held a senior public post for over three years and was declared elected after nominations closed on Wednesday.

The stringent eligibility rules include a stipulation that a candidate from the private sector should have headed a company with paid-up capital of at least S$500 million ($370 million).

Organisers of Saturday's protest said it was silent as speeches that touched on race and religion would have needed a police permit. 

Gilbert Goh, one of the main organisers, said an estimated 2,000 people participated.

Tan Cheng Bock, who lost the previous presidential election in 2011, said in a Facebook post: "It is not President Halimah as a person that Singaporeans are unhappy about. It is about the way our government has conducted this whole walkover presidential election."

Displays of dissent are unusual in Singapore, one of the richest and most politically stable countries in the world. 

It has been ruled by the People's Action Party (PAP) since independence in 1965 and the current prime minister, Lee Hsien Loong, is the son of the country's founding father Lee Kuan Yew.

In the 2015 general election — held months after the death of Lee Kuan Yew — the PAP won almost 70 per cent of the popular vote and swept all but six of parliament's 89 seats.

It was the third gathering of so many people at the Speakers' Corner since the beginning of July.

The annual Pink Dot gay pride rally drew thousands of people to the site on July 1.

And in mid-July, a protest was held at the venue calling for an independent inquiry into whether Lee abused his power in a battle with his siblings over what to do with their late father's house.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Seven pillars of partnership: Türkiye and UAE enter era of transformative cooperation
By Esra Karataş Alpay
France's top diplomat calls for foreign press access to Gaza
How did a Bangladesh air force fighter jet crash into a school campus?
Turkish defence firm to sign deal with Malaysia for its tactical vehicle at IDEF 2025
Death toll rises to 27 in Bangladesh air force jet crash, official says
White House removes Wall Street Journal from Scotland press pool over Epstein report
Pakistan raises India's suspension of Indus Waters Treaty in meeting with UN chief
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Former US police officer sentenced to 33 months for violating Breonna Taylor's civil rights
Lawyers ask judge to delay release of Kilmar Garcia over deportation fears
US releases over 230,000 pages of Martin Luther King Jr.'s assassination files
WHO chief says Israel attacked staff residence in Gaza 3 times
Trump 'caught off guard' by Israeli strikes in Syria and Gaza church bombing, says White House
Undercover Israeli unit abducts Gaza field hospitals director during deadly Rafah raid
New round of Ukraine-Russia peace talks to be held in Türkiye this week: Zelenskyy
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us