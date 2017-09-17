Years of conflict in Libya have left the country and its people exposed to numerous challenges, including a shortage of drinking water.

The deteriorating economy has crippled water and sanitation plants across the country, limiting the production of potable water.

People in the Libyan port city of Tobruk are no different as they brace themselves for a looming water crisis.

“This crisis is a real threat that could stop the only steam plant in the city of Tobruk which covers the availability of drinking water to more than 400,000 people,” Tobruk Water and Sanitation Company head Tarek al Safi says.

TRT World’s Ben Said reports.