WORLD
1 MIN READ
Sculpting helps Syrian children cope with war trauma
At Jordan's Zaatari Camp for those displaced by the violence in Syria, a 63-year-old artist is doing his bit to try to make the ordeal bearable, especially for some of the camp's children.
Sculpting helps Syrian children cope with war trauma
Alkhedawi al Nabulsi has dedicated himself to using his art and knowledge of history to help children with the trauma of war. / TRTWorld
By Staff Reporter
September 17, 2017

The war in Syria has raged on for more than six years, displacing millions across the region. 

Tens of thousands of displaced Syrians now live in Zaatari Camp in Jordan, struggling to come to terms with memories of home. 

But a 63-year-old artist is doing his bit to try to make the ordeal bearable for some of the camps that house children. 

Sculptor Alkhedawi al Nabulsi was forced to flee Syria after a barrel bomb attack four years ago. Living at Zaatari, Nabulsi uses his art and knowledge of history to help children at the camp deal with the trauma of war. 

TRT World'sYasin Eken reports.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Seven pillars of partnership: Türkiye and UAE enter era of transformative cooperation
By Esra Karataş Alpay
France's top diplomat calls for foreign press access to Gaza
How did a Bangladesh air force fighter jet crash into a school campus?
Turkish defence firm to sign deal with Malaysia for its tactical vehicle at IDEF 2025
Death toll rises to 27 in Bangladesh air force jet crash, official says
White House removes Wall Street Journal from Scotland press pool over Epstein report
Pakistan raises India's suspension of Indus Waters Treaty in meeting with UN chief
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Former US police officer sentenced to 33 months for violating Breonna Taylor's civil rights
Lawyers ask judge to delay release of Kilmar Garcia over deportation fears
US releases over 230,000 pages of Martin Luther King Jr.'s assassination files
WHO chief says Israel attacked staff residence in Gaza 3 times
Trump 'caught off guard' by Israeli strikes in Syria and Gaza church bombing, says White House
Undercover Israeli unit abducts Gaza field hospitals director during deadly Rafah raid
New round of Ukraine-Russia peace talks to be held in Türkiye this week: Zelenskyy
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us