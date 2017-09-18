Director Martin McDonagh’s comic drama, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, won the award for audience favourite at the Toronto International Film Festival on Sunday.

Frances McDormand plays a grieving mother frustrated with the police’s lack of progress in finding her daughter’s killer.

The film, which screened in Venice earlier and is set for wide release later this year, won the Grolsch People’s Choice Award.

Craig Gillespie’s I, Tonya, about US figure skater Tonya Harding, and Luca Guadagnino’s Call Me By Your Name, a coming-of-age romance about forbidden love, were the runners-up.

Past audience winners and runners-up in Toronto have gone on to win or become best-picture Oscar nominees, solidifying the Toronto festival’s reputation as a launching pad for films that go on to receive critical acclaim.

Past winners and runners-up include Spotlight, 12 Years A Slave, The King’s Speech and La La Land.

Other winners at this year’s festival included Faces Places for the audience’s favourite documentary.

Warwick Thornton’s Sweet Country won the festival’s Platform prize, selected by a panel of filmmakers.