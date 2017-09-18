WORLD
2 MIN READ
Are reforms needed to make the UN more efficient?
As the UN General Assembly holds its 72nd session under its new secretary-general, a political will appears to be emerging for the much-debated UN reforms. But the task is not as simple as it seems.
Are reforms needed to make the UN more efficient?
The General Assembly hall at the UN Headquarters in New York City, September 17, 2017. / Reuters
September 18, 2017

The United Nations draws praise as a platform for promoting world peace but at the same time it faces frequent criticism for not doing enough.

Today, the world body faces multiple overwhelming challenges such as wars and conflicts, persecution of minority communities, refugee crisis and millions who are suffering from food shortage.

But problems which prompt many to question the efficacy of the UN are issues like the ongoing war in Syria or North Korea testing a hydrogen bomb — where diplomacy seems to have failed. 

As the UN General Assembly holds its 72nd session under its new Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, a political will appears to be emerging for the much-debated UN reforms. 

But the task is not as simple as it seems.

TRT World’s Ediz Tiyansan reports.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Death toll from Sweida clashes in Syria reportedly rises to 426
US officials reportedly growing frustrated with Netanyahu acting like a 'madman' after Syria strikes
Iran, E3 countries agree to resume nuclear talks in Istanbul
'Silent massacre': Starvation in Gaza due to Israel's blockade kills 86 Palestinians
UN rapporteur denounces Israel for 'starving millions' in Gaza
Israeli PM Netanyahu suffers from intestinal inflammation from spoiled food
Türkiye rejects claims on its Palestine policy, reaffirms support for justice and Gaza
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Türkiye marks 51st anniversary of Cyprus Peace Operation, pledges to defend Turkish Cypriot rights
Calm returns to Syria's Sweida as Bedouin fighters withdraw
Erdogan honours martyrs on 51st anniversary of Cyprus Peace Operation
TRNC detains Greek Cypriots for alleged spying
Putin is open to Ukraine peace talks, but Russia comes first: Kremlin
Iran, European states prepare to restart nuke talks: report
Türkiye extradites Interpol-wanted fugitives around the world
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us