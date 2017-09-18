The United Nations draws praise as a platform for promoting world peace but at the same time it faces frequent criticism for not doing enough.

Today, the world body faces multiple overwhelming challenges such as wars and conflicts, persecution of minority communities, refugee crisis and millions who are suffering from food shortage.

But problems which prompt many to question the efficacy of the UN are issues like the ongoing war in Syria or North Korea testing a hydrogen bomb — where diplomacy seems to have failed.

As the UN General Assembly holds its 72nd session under its new Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, a political will appears to be emerging for the much-debated UN reforms.

But the task is not as simple as it seems.

TRT World’s Ediz Tiyansan reports.