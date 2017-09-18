TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Turkey neutralises at least 50 suspected terrorists in eight days
A total of 33 PKK members have been killed; eleven others surrendered while six more were captured alive, Turkish officials announce.
Turkey neutralises at least 50 suspected terrorists in eight days
Turkish Air Forces carried out an operation in Mount Suki region on the Iraqi side of border. / AA
By Staff Reporter
September 18, 2017

At least 50 suspected PKK terrorists have been neutralised inside and outside Turkey in the past week, the interior ministry announced Monday.

In a statement detailing operations held between September 11 and September 18, the interior ministry said: "During the operations across country, a total of 29 terrorists were killed; 11 of them surrendered while six others were captured alive."

The PKK is considered a terrorist organisation by Turkey, US and EU which has ramped up attacks against the Turkish republic since 2015. More than 1,200 people, including security force personnel and civilians, have lost their lives since.

The operations were held in Turkey's Diyarbakir, Mardin, Igdir, Sivas, Siirt, Bingol, Tunceli, Hakkari and Sirnak. 

At least 28 shelters and 49 improvised explosive devices were also destroyed.

Also, security personnel captured 134 hand grenades, 191 kilogrammes (421 pounds) of bomb-making material and 34 heavy weapons.

Turkish Air Forces also carried out an operation after suspected terrorists were spotted by an unmanned aerial vehicle in Mount Suki region on Iraqi side of the border, a statement issued by Hakkari Governor’s Office says.

According to the statement, at least four PKK members were killed in air strikes.

Separately, a soldier was killed during an operation against the PKK group in southeastern Mardin province on Monday, according to a military source.

The operation remains ongoing, the source, who spoke on condition of anonymity due to restrictions on talking to the media, said.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Death toll from Sweida clashes in Syria reportedly rises to 426
US officials reportedly growing frustrated with Netanyahu acting like a 'madman' after Syria strikes
Iran, E3 countries agree to resume nuclear talks in Istanbul
'Silent massacre': Starvation in Gaza due to Israel's blockade kills 86 Palestinians
UN rapporteur denounces Israel for 'starving millions' in Gaza
Israeli PM Netanyahu suffers from intestinal inflammation from spoiled food
Türkiye rejects claims on its Palestine policy, reaffirms support for justice and Gaza
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Türkiye marks 51st anniversary of Cyprus Peace Operation, pledges to defend Turkish Cypriot rights
Calm returns to Syria's Sweida as Bedouin fighters withdraw
Erdogan honours martyrs on 51st anniversary of Cyprus Peace Operation
TRNC detains Greek Cypriots for alleged spying
Putin is open to Ukraine peace talks, but Russia comes first: Kremlin
Iran, European states prepare to restart nuke talks: report
Türkiye extradites Interpol-wanted fugitives around the world
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us