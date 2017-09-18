WORLD
Rio's Santa Marta losing bid to beat gangs
Santa Marta, Rio's best known favela, had freed from drug and arm gangs before 2008 with a government model of so-called "pacification", but criminals are back in charge.
Santa Marta had become a symbol of a new police policy known as pacification with its Michael Jackson statue. / AFP
By Staff Reporter
September 18, 2017

Santa Marta is the Rio's most famous favela, known as the setting of Michael Jackson video clip in late 1990's, cleared from gangs a decade ago when Brazil's government began embedding police pacification units in poor communities to beat drug trafficking and armed groups. 

The strategy to clear neighbourhoods in the city was born in 2008 with a view to the 2014 World Cup and the 2016 Olympics.

But a decade passed on and things are changing radically.

Last month, a bronze statue of the "king of pop," the pride of Santa Marta, appeared with a rifle around its neck which showed who was back in charge.

"Today there is no peace. At any moment we can be standing here and suddenly hear an exchange of fire. It is not what I call peace," said Ze Mario Hilario, the President of the Association of Residents from the Santa Marta favela.

Now, many residents fear the days of peace may be over.

TRT World's Christine Pirovolakis reports.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
