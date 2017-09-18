Hawaii Space Exploration Analog and Simulation, HI-SEAS group have emerged from their isolation near Hawaiian volcano, Mauna Loa on Sunday after completing an eight-month study which aims to understand how humans could cope with Mars-like environment.

The crew members ate freeze-dried and canned food during their “life on Mars”, when exited they all smiled happily and hugged their families.

Researchers had a chance to figure out psychological impacts of a long-term manned mission to space would have on astronauts.

US space agency NASA wants to send its first humans mission to the red planet by the 2030s.

TRT World’sArabella Munro has more on the story.