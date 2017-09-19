Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is in New York to hold bilateral talks with world leaders and attend the United Nations General Assembly meetings.

Shortly after his arrival on Monday, Erdogan said the UN must undergo “structural changes” to reflect today’s world.

"Our world is no longer the same world, at the time of which the UN was founded. The Second World War is long past. And to plan a future with the five permanent members of that era is not a fair situation," Erdogan said at the ceremony of the new Turkish House, the main Turkish community centre in the US.

TRT World’s correspondent Ediz Tiyansan has more from New York.

Turkey's refugee issue

However, it is not the only issue likely to be discussed in many assemblies.

It is expected that Erdogan will raise Turkey’s refugee issue and the Syria war in search of a common agenda to find solutions.

Erdogan will also meet with US President Donald Trump to resolve some of their lingering disagreements.

Relations between Washington and Ankara have been strained over US strategy in Syria and their refusal to extradite the cleric behind the Fetullah Terrorist Organisation (FETO), Fetullah Gulen.