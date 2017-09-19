Georgia's Black Sea coast have become a new popular destination for holiday-makers from Russia.

They are visiting beaches and mountains and exploring historical places in the country, and there also also lots of people who can speak Russian as they used to live during the Soviet era.

Russians have been avoiding previously popular resorts in Europe and the Middle East over terrorism and security fears.

Every year, thousands of people from Russia are visiting Georgian coasts, the number tops a million last year.

TRT World'sChristine Pirovolakis reports.