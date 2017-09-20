WORLD
2 MIN READ
Turkey mulls sanctions over KRG referendum
President Recep Tayyip Erdogan says Turkey is considering sanctions against the Kurdish region of Iraq if it decides to go forward with its planned independence referendum next week.
Turkey mulls sanctions over KRG referendum
We have always supported the KRG, Erdogan told reporters in New York after his address at the UN General Assembly. / AFP
By Staff Reporter
September 20, 2017

Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan late Tuesday warned of sanctions against the Kurdish Regional Government (KRG) if it proceeds with its planned referendum for independence next week.   

''We have always supported'' the KRG, Erdogan told reporters in New York after his address at the UN General Assembly. 

''We think this approach of theirs amounts to ignoring the Republic of Turkey, which has stood by them and counted them as a close ally.''   

The cabinet and the National Security Council will convene to make a final decision, Erdogan said.   

''The cabinet will undoubtedly evaluate this situation and assess possible sanctions, which will not be ordinary,'' he said.   

''We will express our determined stance on this.''   

Earlier, during his address at the UN General Assembly, Erdogan had expressed that the referendum could spark further instability in the conflict-ridden region. 

Residents in provinces controlled by the KRG will vote September 25 on independence from Baghdad.    

The oil-rich province of Kirkuk is among the contested areas where the vote is planned.    

Last week, Iraqi lawmakers voted against the independence referendum and called on the Baghdad government to negotiate with the KRG.    

The Iraqi government is opposed to the poll, claiming it will affect the war against Daesh, cause instability and violate the Iraqi Constitution.    

Turkey, the US, Iran and the UN have all backed Baghdad in speaking out against the referendum. 

TRT World's Ediz Tiyansan has more from New York

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Death toll from Sweida clashes in Syria reportedly rises to 426
US officials reportedly growing frustrated with Netanyahu acting like a 'madman' after Syria strikes
Iran, E3 countries agree to resume nuclear talks in Istanbul
'Silent massacre': Starvation in Gaza due to Israel's blockade kills 86 Palestinians
UN rapporteur denounces Israel for 'starving millions' in Gaza
Israeli PM Netanyahu suffers from intestinal inflammation from spoiled food
Türkiye rejects claims on its Palestine policy, reaffirms support for justice and Gaza
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Türkiye marks 51st anniversary of Cyprus Peace Operation, pledges to defend Turkish Cypriot rights
Calm returns to Syria's Sweida as Bedouin fighters withdraw
Erdogan honours martyrs on 51st anniversary of Cyprus Peace Operation
TRNC detains Greek Cypriots for alleged spying
Putin is open to Ukraine peace talks, but Russia comes first: Kremlin
Iran, European states prepare to restart nuke talks: report
Türkiye extradites Interpol-wanted fugitives around the world
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us