New Zealand's national motto is “100 percent pure.”

But the reality is very different.

There's so much waste running into the rivers that two-thirds of the country's rivers are now too polluted to swim in, and three-quarters of native freshwater fish face extinction.

While urbanisation and deforestation are partly to blame, most people are pointing the finger at the backbone of New Zealand’s economy, dairy farming.

TRT World’s Kim Vinnel has more from Havelock North, New Zealand.