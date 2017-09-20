WORLD
At least three killed in Daesh suicide attack in Iraq
Two suicide bombers targeted a restaurant on the road between the northern towns of Tikrit and Baiji, killing three and injuring 34.
An Iraqi man looks at the damage after gunmen and suicide car bombers killed dozens of people in two assaults claimed by Daesh, near the southern Iraqi city of Nasiriyah on September 14, 2017. / AFP
September 20, 2017

Two suicide bombers killed at least three people and wounded 34 on Tuesday in an Iraqi restaurant frequented by militiamen battling Daesh, security sources said, in an attack claimed by the terrorist group.

In a statement late on Tuesday, Daesh claimed responsibility for the attack in the northern town of Hajaj, in Salaheddin province between the cities of Tikrit and Baiji.

The terrorist group gave a higher toll of 30 federal police killed and 45 wounded.

Interior ministry spokesman Saad Maan said earlier that "two attackers detonated their explosive belts in a restaurant in Hajaj, killing three people and wounding 34." 

"A third assailant was shot dead by the security forces," Maan said in a statement.

Daesh said one of the two attackers was killed in enemy fire, while the other detonated his explosives belt.

A police lieutenant colonel said the restaurant was frequented by members of the Hashed al Shaabi (Popular Mobilisation), a paramilitary force mainly composed of Iran-trained militias which has played a major role in the fight against Daesh.

The twin bombings came just five days after a gun and bomb attack on a restaurant and nearby checkpoint in the southern city of Nasiriyah killed 84 people.

That was the deadliest attack claimed by the terrorist group since their defeat in second city Mosul in July.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
