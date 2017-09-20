Tehran will defend itself on the world stage on Wednesday with President Donald Trump threatening to trigger a new international crisis by pulling out of the Iran nuclear accord.

Iran's President Hassan Rouhani is to address the United Nations General Assembly, where worried world leaders are fearful of a new stand-off even as they grapple with the North Korean menace.

After the speech, the parties to the 2015 nuclear deal will meet, providing a venue for a tense first encounter between Iran's Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif and US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson.

The stakes are high. Trump is due to report to the US Congress by October 15 on whether he believes Iran is upholding its side of the accord, under which it accepted limits on its nuclear program.

If Congress decides to reimpose economic sanctions, in the teeth of opposition from fellow deal signatories Britain, China, France, Germany and Russia, the deal would likely collapse.

US allies in Europe, along with many of Trump's critics in Washington, fear this could trigger a new Middle East arms race even as the world faces an aggressive nuclear-armed Pyongyang.

And if America is blamed for tanking the deal, Trump's ability to lure Kim Jong-un to the negotiating table may be fatally wounded.

Nevertheless, the tough-talking US leader did not hold back in his own general assembly address on Tuesday, sending his clearest signal yet that he intends to torpedo the agreement.

"The Iran deal was one of the worst and most one-sided transactions the United States has ever entered into," he declared, reprising a main theme of his campaign for office.

"Frankly, that deal is an embarrassment to the United States, and I don't think you've heard the last of it – believe me.

"It is time for the entire world to join us in demanding that Iran's government end its pursuit of death and destruction."

Several of Trump's advisers, including Tillerson and UN ambassador Nikki Haley, have argued that Iran's ballistic missile tests and support for militant groups breaches the "spirit" of the deal.

Now, they want Europe to help them reopen negotiations on a tougher deal which would not allow Iran to resume uranium enrichment in 2025 and would halt missile tests.

"We do need the support, I think, of our allies, our European allies and others, to make the case as well to Iran that this deal really needs to be revisited," Tillerson told Fox News.

The UN nuclear watchdog IAEA says its inspectors have found Iran in technical compliance with the restrictions imposed on its nuclear programme, but it is for the deal signatories to decide if the accord is broken.

Representatives of Iran and the powers who signed the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) are to meet on Wednesday evening in New York for what may be a stormy session.

It will be the first joint meeting of foreign ministers from the seven signatory countries since the Trump administration took office in January.