Possible Merkel win could lead to EU redesign, say experts
German Chancellor Angela Merkel's projected win in Sunday's polls could see Germany and France as driving forces in the EU, experts say.
German Chancellor and Christian Democratic Unions (CDU) main candidate Angela Merkel delivers a speech during an election rally in Schwerin, northern Germany, on September 19, 2017. / AFP
By Staff Reporter
September 20, 2017

As Germany's election edges closer and Chancellor Angela Merkel of Christian Democratic Union (CDU) sets her sights on a fourth-straight term in office, France and Germany are expected to take the lead on post-Brexit reforms starting this year, experts say. 

But there has been little mention of the shape the European Union may take during Germany's election.

Instead, the focus has been on refugees, US President Donald Trump, North Korea and Russian President Vladimir Putin in recent debates between Merkel and her Social Democrat opponent Martin Schulz. 

TRT World’s Francis Collings reports from Berlin.

SOURCE:TRT World
