As Germany's election edges closer and Chancellor Angela Merkel of Christian Democratic Union (CDU) sets her sights on a fourth-straight term in office, France and Germany are expected to take the lead on post-Brexit reforms starting this year, experts say.

But there has been little mention of the shape the European Union may take during Germany's election.

Instead, the focus has been on refugees, US President Donald Trump, North Korea and Russian President Vladimir Putin in recent debates between Merkel and her Social Democrat opponent Martin Schulz.

TRT World’s Francis Collings reports from Berlin.