Turkey's Istanbul will host the UEFA Super Cup match in 2019, UEFA announced on Wednesday.

Besiktas home stadium Vodafone Park will host the match, UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin announced on Wednesday in a news conference at the UEFA headquarters in Nyon, Switzerland.

The Vodafone Park was renovated and reopened in April 2016 with a capacity of about 43,000 spectators.

Estadio Metropolitano Stadium in Madrid, Spain will host UEFA Champions League Final in 2019.

UEFA Europe League Final in 2019 will be played in Olympic Stadium in Baku, Azerbaijan.

Turkey's Olympic Stadium in Istanbul had hosted 2005 UEFA Champions League Final, while the Sukru Saracoglu Stadium in Istanbul had hosted the 2009 UEFA Cup Final.