Philippine troops kill nine Maoist rebels
Philippine troops raided a village north of capital Manila, killing nine militants from New People's Army, which is a communist armed group running insurgency for nearly five decades in the country.
The gunbattle took place in rural area of Nueva Ecija province, north of the capital Manila after government troops rush the area. / AP
By Staff Reporter
September 20, 2017

Philippine soldiers killed nine Maoist rebels in one of the fiercest clashes since peace talks to end nearly five decades of conflict broke down in May, an army spokesman said on Wednesday.

An army corporal was also slightly wounded in the 25-minute firefight in rural area of Nueva Ecija province, some 220 kilometres (137 miles) north of the capital Manila, army spokesman Lieutenant-Colonel Isagani Nato said.

Nato said the soldiers rushed to the village after receiving a report of armed men in the area.

Confronted by a band of around 15 militants from the New People's Army (NPA), the soldiers killed nine.

More than 40,000 people have died in the long-running insurgency, and peace negotiations have sputtered on-off.

Talks, brokered by Norway, resumed in August last year, days after President Rodrigo Duterte freed senior communist figures and militants. A ceasefire agreement held for almost four months.

But, Duterte suspended talks in January after rebels resumed and stepped up attacks on security forces, as well as on businesses in the countryside, including mines, plantations and construction companies.

In May, the president scrapped peace negotiations saying he will only agree to resume talks ifrebels sign a negotiated ceasefire, and stop recruitment and extortion.

SOURCE:Reuters
