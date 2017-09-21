POLITICS
3 MIN READ
Apple concedes new watch has connectivity glitch
Reviewers expressed problems with Apple Watch Series 3 connecting to mobile networks, saying it can experience LTE connectivity problems when it connects to open wifi networks
Apple concedes new watch has connectivity glitch
Apart from connection issues, some reviewers were disappointed with the drain on the watchs battery while making calls. Apple had touted up to 18 hours of battery life but said the watch would get only one hour on a cellular phone call. / AFP
September 21, 2017

Apple Inc on Wednesday conceded its latest smartwatch unveiled a week ago has problems with its most important feature: the ability to make phone calls and access data without an iPhone nearby.

Several prominent reviewers said on Wednesday they could not recommend the device because of a wifi glitch that causes cellular connectivity problems.

The Watch Series 3 starts at $399 and was launched alongside new iPhone models. Unlike previous versions of the watch, it has cellular network connectivity built in.

Apple said the watch can experience LTE connectivity problems when it connects to open wifi networks such as at a hotel or a coffee shop.

The company is "investigating a fix for a future software release," Apple spokeswoman Amy Bessette said.

Many reviewers such as the New York Times praised the new features and gave generally positive assessments.

But other prominent publications, including the Wall Street Journal and The Verge, recommended against purchasing the new model because the LTE cellular data connectivity did not work as expected.

The mixed reviews weighed on Apple shares, which closed down about 1.7 percent at $156.07.

"Considering that my Apple Watch Series 3 with LTE (both first and second review units) didn't function like it was supposed to, I can't recommend buying it — and paying the monthly cell fee — based on promises," Verge reviewer Lauren Goode wrote

Apart from connection issues, some reviewers were disappointed with the drain on the watch's battery while making calls. Apple had touted up to 18 hours of battery life but said the watch would get only one hour on a cellular phone call. 

Gene Munster, a longtime Apple analyst with Loup Ventures, doubted issues with the Series 3 Watch would hurt Apple's bottom line. 

"That review takeaway is a negative but is not a surprise. This is the first generation watch with LTE," he said.

Bob O'Donnell, an analyst with Techanlysis Research, said the watch reviews, paired with reviews of the iPhone 8 that were generally positive but described the phone as an incremental improvement on its predecessor, put more pressure on the iPhone X to garner good press before its November 3 launch.

Apple also experienced hiccups with iOS 11, the new operating system the firm released Tuesday.

For business users, iOS 11's Mail application had problems sending mail for Microsoft Exchange and Outlook.com mail accounts.

Apple shares slipped Wednesday after mixed reviews of its latest smartwatch amid concerns pre-orders of coming iPhone 8 models were lagging.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Death toll from Sweida clashes in Syria reportedly rises to 426
US officials reportedly growing frustrated with Netanyahu acting like a 'madman' after Syria strikes
Iran, E3 countries agree to resume nuclear talks in Istanbul
'Silent massacre': Starvation in Gaza due to Israel's blockade kills 86 Palestinians
UN rapporteur denounces Israel for 'starving millions' in Gaza
Israeli PM Netanyahu suffers from intestinal inflammation from spoiled food
Türkiye rejects claims on its Palestine policy, reaffirms support for justice and Gaza
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Türkiye marks 51st anniversary of Cyprus Peace Operation, pledges to defend Turkish Cypriot rights
Calm returns to Syria's Sweida as Bedouin fighters withdraw
Erdogan honours martyrs on 51st anniversary of Cyprus Peace Operation
TRNC detains Greek Cypriots for alleged spying
Putin is open to Ukraine peace talks, but Russia comes first: Kremlin
Iran, European states prepare to restart nuke talks: report
Türkiye extradites Interpol-wanted fugitives around the world
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us