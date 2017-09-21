Housing and homelessness are two of the biggest issues ahead of the upcoming parliamentary elections in New Zealand.

Today, the country has more homeless people per capita than any other developed country in the world.

What is mainly responsible for the problem is the extraordinarily high prices of houses in the country where one person in every 100 is considered homeless.

The situation is forcing more and more people to live on the streets.

One such homeless person is Hareata, who has been living on the streets for almost a year now.

TRT World 's Kim Vinnell reports her story from New Zealand.