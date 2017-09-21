Germany has the highest population of ethnic Turks outside Turkey, at about three million.

Close to 1.2 million are eligible to vote and political parties are banking on the number to weigh heavily on the vote this weekend.

But relations between Germany and Turkey have deteriorated sharply since the failed coup attempt in Turkey last year.

Turkey is at odds with Germany over its refusal to extradite asylum seekers accused of involvement in the failed coup.

Berlin, meanwhile, has been demanding Ankara release German citizens being held by Turkey under suspicion of being involved in last year's failed coup.

In the middle of the breakdown of relations are Turks being pushed and pulled between their country of origin and the one where they have made their home.

TRT World’s Francis Collings reports from Berlin.