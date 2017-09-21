WORLD
2 MIN READ
Kenyan president says Supreme Court election ruling was "coup"
The Supreme Court on September 1 declared Kenya's August 8 presidential election "invalid, null and void" after hearing a legal challenge filed by the opposition, led by Raila Odinga.
Kenyan president says Supreme Court election ruling was "coup"
Kenyas President Uhuru Kenyatta addresses leaders from pastoralist communities at State House in Nairobi, Kenya on September 21, 2017. / Reuters
By Staff Reporter
September 21, 2017

Kenya's President Uhuru Kenyatta said on Thursday the country's Supreme Court staged a "coup" against the will of the people when it annulled last month's presidential election that he won.

"A coup in Kenya has just been done by the four people in the Supreme Court," Kenyatta said in a live, televised speech delivered mostly in Kiswahili. "(The court is saying) 'numbers don't matter, it is processes that matter.'"

The court annulled President Uhuru Kenyatta's re-election earlier this month saying there were irregularities and illegalities. It made the decision in response to the opposition leader Raila Odinga's petition challenging the official results that Kenyatta won with 54 percent of the vote. 

The electoral commission has set Oct. 17 as the date for a fresh election. 

The court's detailed judgment given on Wednesday hinged on the failure of the election board to check electronic tallies, which are vulnerable to typos, against paper forms intended as a fail-safe backup before announcing results.

Judges did not say they found evidence of rigging.

Kenya used two parallel systems: a quick electronic tally vulnerable to typos and a slower paper system designed as a verifiable, definitive back-up. 

The system was designed that way after a disputed 2007 presidential vote sparked violence that killed around 1,200 people and displaced some 600,000 more.

Kenyatta said he would respect the court's decision but said it subverted the will of the people.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Death toll from Sweida clashes in Syria reportedly rises to 426
US officials reportedly growing frustrated with Netanyahu acting like a 'madman' after Syria strikes
Iran, E3 countries agree to resume nuclear talks in Istanbul
'Silent massacre': Starvation in Gaza due to Israel's blockade kills 86 Palestinians
UN rapporteur denounces Israel for 'starving millions' in Gaza
Israeli PM Netanyahu suffers from intestinal inflammation from spoiled food
Türkiye rejects claims on its Palestine policy, reaffirms support for justice and Gaza
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Türkiye marks 51st anniversary of Cyprus Peace Operation, pledges to defend Turkish Cypriot rights
Calm returns to Syria's Sweida as Bedouin fighters withdraw
Erdogan honours martyrs on 51st anniversary of Cyprus Peace Operation
TRNC detains Greek Cypriots for alleged spying
Putin is open to Ukraine peace talks, but Russia comes first: Kremlin
Iran, European states prepare to restart nuke talks: report
Türkiye extradites Interpol-wanted fugitives around the world
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us