The US and Europe are at odds over the Iran nuclear deal. President Donald Trump has denounced it as an embarrassment and says he's made a decision about it. It's not clear what that decision is, but the EU's foreign policy chief is urging all sides to honour the agreement.

The European Union’s Foreign Policy Chief Federica Mogherini said the international community cannot afford to dismantle the agreement, which she said is “working and delivering."

US secretary of state, Rex Tillerson, however, while admitting that Iran was technically abiding by the nuclear deal after meeting his Iranian counterpart Javad Zarif, has said the agreement has led to “anything but a more peaceful, stable region."

TRT World’sSarah Morice reports.