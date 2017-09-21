WORLD
2 MIN READ
World divided on Iran nuclear deal
Iran’s commitment to uphold the nuclear agreement may reassure some world powers, but others are concerned over Iran using the deal to spread its influence across the Middle East.
World divided on Iran nuclear deal
A video projection is seen on the head of Irans President Hassan Rouhani as he arrives for a news conference during the United Nations General Assembly in New York City, US on September 20, 2017. / Reuters
By Staff Reporter
September 21, 2017

The US and Europe are at odds over the Iran nuclear deal. President Donald Trump has denounced it as an embarrassment and says he's made a decision about it. It's not clear what that decision is, but the EU's foreign policy chief is urging all sides to honour the agreement. 

The European Union’s Foreign Policy Chief Federica Mogherini said the international community cannot afford to dismantle the agreement, which she said is “working and delivering."

US secretary of state, Rex Tillerson, however, while admitting that Iran was technically abiding by the nuclear deal after meeting his Iranian counterpart Javad Zarif, has said the agreement has led to “anything but a more peaceful, stable region."

TRT World’sSarah Morice reports.

