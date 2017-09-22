US President Donald Trump ordered new sanctions on Thursday that open the door wider to blacklisting people and entities doing business with North Korea, including its shipping and trade networks.

Trump stopped short of going after North Korea's biggest trading partner, China, and praised its central bank for ordering Chinese banks to stop doing business with North Korea.

TRT World's Jon Brain reports.

Asked ahead of a lunch meeting with the leaders of Japan and South Korea if diplomacy was still possible, Trump nodded his head and said, "Why not?"

North Korea has launched dozens of missiles under Kim Jong Un’s leadership as it accelerates a weapons program designed to give it the ability to target the United States with a powerful, nuclear-tipped missile.

Resisting intensifying international pressure, Pyongyang conducted its sixth and largest nuclear test on September 3, and launched numerous missiles this year, including two intercontinental ballistic missiles and two other rockets that flew over Japan.

"Today I'm announcing a new executive order, just signed, that significantly expands our authority to target individual companies, financial institutions, that finance and facilitate trade with North Korea," Trump told reporters.

"Our new executive order will cut off sources of revenue that fund North Korea's efforts to develop the deadliest weapons known to humankind."

Trump said North Korea's textiles, fishing, information technology, and manufacturing industries were among those the United States could target.

He said the order enhanced the US Treasury Department's authority to target those that conduct "significant trade in goods, services or technology with North Korea."

"For much too long North Korea has been allowed to abuse the international financial system" to facilitate funding its nuclear and missile programmes, Trump said.

The UN Security Council has unanimously imposed nine rounds of sanctions on North Korea since 2006, the latest earlier this month capping fuel supplies to the isolated state.

European Union ambassadors have reached an initial agreement to impose more economic sanctions on North Korea, going beyond the latest round of UN, measures, officials and diplomats said.

Trump warned the North Korean leader in his UN address on Tuesday that the United States, if threatened, would "totally destroy" his country of 26 million people.

It was Trump's most direct military threat to attack North Korea and his latest expression of concern about Pyongyang’s repeated launching of ballistic missiles over Japan and underground nuclear tests.

North Korea's foreign minister likened Trump to a "barking dog" in response.

South Korea not seeking North’s collapse

South Korean President Moon Jae-in, who met with Trump on Thursday and addressed the UN General Assembly, said sanctions were needed to bring Pyongyang to the negotiating table and force it to give up its nuclear weapons, but Seoul was not seeking North Korea's collapse.

"All of our endeavors are to prevent war from breaking out and maintain peace," Moon said in his speech. He warned the nuclear issue had to be managed stably so that "accidental military clashes will not destroy peace."

South Korea approved a plan on Thursday to send $8 million worth of aid to North Korea, as China warned the crisis on the Korean peninsula was getting more serious by the day.

The United States and South Korea are technically still at war with North Korea because the 1950-53 Korean conflict ended with a truce and not a peace treaty.

The North accuses the United States, which has 28,500 troops in South Korea, of planning to invade and regularly threatens to destroy it and its Asian allies.