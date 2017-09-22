WORLD
New Zealand goes to polls after rollercoaster election campaign
New Zealanders go to the polls on Saturday in the most hard-fought race in recent history, which could usher in a change in openness to migration and trade.
A woman casts her vote for the 2017 general election in Wellington on September 21, 2017. (AFP_ / AFP
By Staff Reporter
September 22, 2017

New Zealanders will go to the polls on Saturday, to elect a new Parliament and Prime Minister. 

The key players in the election are current New Zealand Prime Minister Bill English, Labour leader Jacinda Ardern and New Zealand First's leader Winston Peters.

English, who is seeking a fourth term for his conservative National Party, has relentlessly attacked Ardern's financial credibility while pointing to his economic record over the past nine years.

Arden who became Labour Party's leader only recently said the seven weeks she had to introduce herself to voters was not enough and she "would have liked more time".

She has appealed strongly to the youth vote, putting issues such as the environment, housing affordability and education on the agenda.

English acknowledged New Zealand had "significant issues" that needed to be dealt with.

If the polls are correct, both Labour and National will need the support of New Zealand First to form a government.

TRT World's Kim Vinnell reports.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
